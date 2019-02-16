One person transported following 3-car crash on Liberty Street in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several people were transported to the hospital Saturday evening following a three-car crash on Liberty Street.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighter were called to 600 Liberty Street just before 5:00 p.m. to assist Massachusetts State Police with a three-car accident.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the observed that one of the vehicles involved in the accident had rolled over on its side.
It is unclear how many people were involved in the multi-vehicle crash or how many had to be transported to the hospital, but Leger went on to say that none of the occupants sustained serious injuries.
The multi-car crash remains under investigation.
