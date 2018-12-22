ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was transported from a crash scene in Orange overnight that left a utility pole split in half.
Emergency crews were called in just before 2 a.m. for the accident which took place at the intersection of Rt. 122 and Rt. 202.
The Orange Fire Department confirming with Western Mass News that one person was transported to the hospital.
This was the driver of the vehicle and we're told they suffered non-life threatening injuries.
When the vehicle struck the pole the impact split the pole in half. National Grid was contacted to replace it.
Both police and fire crews responded to the scene.
Further details about the crash itself weren't immediately available.
