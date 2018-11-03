One person transported to hospital after being "sliced" in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating a knife incident that occurred Saturday afternoon.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us that officers were called to the 100 block of Robert Dyer Circle around 4 p.m.
One person had been "sliced" during the incident and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation by the Springfield Police Department, and officials have not released any other information on the victim.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
