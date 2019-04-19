One person transported to hospital following evening crash in Ludlow.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday evening following a two-car crash.
Sgt. Shameklis of the Ludlow Police Department tells us that, after receiving several 911 calls. officers were called to the intersection of East and Miller Streets for a report of a two-car accident.
When officers arrived on scene, they were able to locate and move the two vehicles that were obstructing the roadways.
No roads were closed and no lanes were blocked.
Out of the three occupants that were involved, one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
It is unclear if either driver was issued a citation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.