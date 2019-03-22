SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was transported to the hospital Friday night following a multi-car crash that occurred on Worcester Street.
Our crew on scene reports that at least two cars were involved in the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m.
A tow truck was on scene as well.
A portion of Worcester Street was closed for an extended period of time, but was reopened around 11:00 p.m.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department, but have not returned our request for comment.
It is unclear how many people and cars were involved in the accident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.