One person transported to the hospital following rollover crash on I-91 in Whately.

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a rollover crash on I-91 in Whately.
Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis tells us that, in the mid-afternoon hours, State Police in Northampton received several 911 calls about an erratic operator that was traveling north on I-91.
Shortly after receiving those 911 calls, troopers were called to I-91 North at mile marker 33.6 in Whately for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
When troopers arrived on scene, they found that a 2007 Honda Accord had rolled over towards the left side of the road.
One lane of traffic was blocked and caused significant delays on I-91 North.
The driver of the Accord, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was taken to Franklin Medical Center with minor injuries.
Trooper Deangelis adds that the driver, who has not yet been identified yet, was issued a criminal summons for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and speeding.
Further details regarding the crash have not yet been made available.
