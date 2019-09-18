One person transported to the hospital following three-vehicle crash in Granby.

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a three-vehicle crash on Amherst Road.
Sgt. Marion of the Granby Police Department tells us that, around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Amherst Road.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, Sgt. Marion says that one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
We're told that Amherst Road was not closed at any point during the investigation, and officials cleared the scene just before 6:00 p.m.
It is unclear how many occupants were in each vehicle.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
