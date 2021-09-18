SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 14 residents are displaced after a three-alarm house fire on State Street Saturday afternoon.
One resident was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The Springfield Fire Department was called to State Street for a house fire around 12:14 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The fire began on the second floor of the four floor building.
Roads are closed from Magazine Street to Thompson Street.
The fire has been knocked down but crews are still on scene. West Springfield and Chicopee Fire Departments were called in to assist.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
