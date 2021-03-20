WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One resident is dead after a fire on Palmer Road Friday night.
One person and one pet died after a fire in Ware on Palmer Road Friday night.
Fire officials responded to a working fire at a one story home around 7:20 p.m. They were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.
One person and one pet are now dead following the fire.
The Ware Fire Department received mutual aid from Warren, Palmer, Bondsville, and Hardwick Fire Departments as well as Palmer Ambulance.
According to the State Fire Marshal's office, the origin and cause of the fire is being investigated by the Ware Fire and Police Departments, the Mass. State Police, the State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
