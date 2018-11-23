One rushed to hospital following rollover accident on Ridge Rd. in Wilbraham.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was transported to the hospital Friday morning following a rollover accident on Ridge Rd.
Wilbraham Fire officials tell us the accident occurred right in front of the address at 655.
Fire officials had to use the jaws of life to extract the driver from the vehicle, and was rushed to the hospital.
Fire officials added that no fluids leaked out onto the road.
The road was shut down briefly while officials worked to tow the car away.
There is no word on the condition of the driver, and officials have not stated what caused the accident to occur.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.