SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was seriously injured in an afternoon accident in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, executive aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that emergency crews were called to the area of 375 Pasco Road just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived on-scene and had to extricate the male driver of a scooter who had become pinned under the scooter and a guardrail.
Leger noted that the driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
