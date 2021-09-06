HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One swimmer was recused at the Dinosaur Tracks Park Monday afternoon.
At 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Holyoke Fire Department responded to the Dinosaur Tracks Park on Rt 5 for a 911 call reporting an injured swimmer.
According to Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac, a 54-year-old man slipped on wet rocks.
The crew used a “stokes basket” stretcher to carry the man up the steep access and to a waiting ambulance.
He was transported to a local hospital with a hip/leg injury.
The park is on the shore of the Connecticut River and is a popular spot for swimmers and kayakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.