HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One swimmer was recused at the Dinosaur Tracks Park Monday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Holyoke Fire Department responded to the Dinosaur Tracks Park on Rt 5 for a 911 call reporting an injured swimmer.

According to Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac, a 54-year-old man slipped on wet rocks.

The crew used a “stokes basket” stretcher to carry the man up the steep access and to a waiting ambulance.

He was transported to a local hospital with a hip/leg injury.

The park is on the shore of the Connecticut River and is a popular spot for swimmers and kayakers.

