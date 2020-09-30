SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Wednesday morning.
According to Springfield fire officials, the crash happened in the area of 32 Boston Road. In photos provided by the department, a power transformer is seen ripped out of the ground.
One person was extricated and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.