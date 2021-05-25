SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a serious crash on Boston Road that sent at least one person to the hospital Monday night.
Our Western Mass newsroom received reports of the two-car crash just before 8 p.m. One of the two cars involved in the crash was completely split in half.
In photos sent in by a viewer, you can see two cars totaled with parts laying across the road. An ambulance was also spotted on scene.
Crews spent several hours cleaning up the accident. According to Springfield fire officials, one person was ejected upon impact and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
