SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a major crash on I-91 SB in Springfield Tuesday morning.
State Police confirm the crash involved a car and a tractor trailer. They tell Western Mass News only one person was in the car at the time of the crash. That person was uninjured.
They add that the truck driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center for precautionary measures.
According to The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the tractor-trailer was jack-knifed in between the northbound and southbound guardrails near exit 3.
The left lane was temporarily blocked on the northbound side of the highway due to a diesel fuel spill in that lane from the crash.
After an extensive cleanup operation, all lanes of traffic were expected to be reopened around 10 a.m. As of 11 a.m. traffic was still backed up.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates.
