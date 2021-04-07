SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Springfield.
According to Springfield fire officials, the two-car crash happened in the area of 1377 Main Street around 7:30 a.m.
One person had to be extricated from their vehicle.
They were taken to a local hospital but are expected to be okay.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
