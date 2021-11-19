SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Thursday night.
According to Springfield fire officials, the crash happened on Sumner Ave. around 9:30 p.m.
When our Western Mass News crews arrived on scene we saw two cars that were being prepared to be towed from the scene.
Officials say the person taken to the hospital suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.