SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a car vs. pedestrian accident in Springfield Thursday morning.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the accident happened on the 1300 block of Boston Road just before 9 a.m.
Police say the pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries.
The driver did remain on scene.
Traffic is temporarily being re-routed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
