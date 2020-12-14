SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield early Monday morning.
According to Springfield fire officials, the crash happened in the area of 400 Hall of Fame Avenue and involved a tractor trailer and a car.
One person was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest updates on this breaking news story.
