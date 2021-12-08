ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Orange Tuesday afternoon.
According to Orange Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Wheeler Avenue just after 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the basement of the home. They also located several occupants of the home outside and learned multiple pets were trapped inside.
Orange Fire Rescue said that interior first floor crews were able to rescue cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and the family dog.
The dog was in distress and needed immediate oxygen on scene which was provided by firefighters. They add that unfortunately, a few pets perished during the fire.
Officials say the resident who was taken to the hospital suffered burns and smoke inhalation.
A working fire assignment was requested, bringing in mutual aid to the scene and town coverage to the fire station in Orange.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
