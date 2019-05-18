One taken to the hospital after motorcycle collides with truck in Monson.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle collided with a truck.
Monson Fire Chief McDonald tells us the accident occurred at the intersection of Wood Hill and Cote Roads around 5:00 p.m..
As the truck was making a turn from Cote Road, a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction struck the cap-area of the truck, according to Capt. McDonald, at a low rate of speed.
While the driver of the motorcycle did not sustain any significant injuries, the passenger riding the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Both vehicles did not sustain any major damage, and both were deemed okay to drive after the accident occurred.
It is unclear if either driver had been issued a citation.
