HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a morning crash in Holyoke.

Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that emergency crews were called to a rollover crash at Race and Dwight Streets at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they found that three vehicles were involved in the crash and that one of those had rolled over onto the driver's side.

Cavagnac said that firefighters were able to stabilize the rolled over vehicle and, with some help, the driver was able to crawl out the back hatch door.

That driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. 

Those inside the other two vehicles were not hurt.

The area was closed to traffic for a time, but has since reopened.

