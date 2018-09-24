A teenage boy was killed over the weekend in an ATV crash in Hampshire County.
Now, police are trying to figure out what happened.
The Gateway Regional School District is mourning today after a 14 year old middle schooler was killed in an crash Sunday afternoon involving an ATV.
The accident happened in the Sampson Road area of Huntington.
Investigators said that the boy was driving the ATV when it crashed.
Another 14 year old boy was the passenger. Both boys were transported to area hospitals, but the driver died from his injuries.
The school district sent out a note to parents and told staff Monday morning of the incident, so they could help students cope.
In a statement to Western Mass News, school officials said: "The Gateway Regional School District staff were saddened to learn about the accidental death of one of our middle school students over the weekend" and noted that "a second middle school student was involved in the accident, and thankfully has been treated and released from the hospital."
They then offered support services to those who are effected by this tragedy.
"Counseling staff have been deployed to support students and staff," the statement added.
The Northwestern District Attorney’s office, Mass. State Police, and Mass. Environmental Police are currently investigating the incident.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
