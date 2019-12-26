One temporarily displaced after fire rips through Orange apartment on Christmas Day.

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been temporarily displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment on Christmas Day.
According to Orange Fire officials, crews received a Master Box alarm around 10:00 Wednesday night notifying them that a fire alarm was activated at the Red Brook Village Apartments on Red Brook Lane.
A full department tone was sent, which requires that all on and off duty firefighters respond to the scene.
Since active crews were already in the process of responding to a medical emergency call, a total of two Orange firefighters were originally able to respond to the scene.
As they were responding, the Shelburne Control Dispatch Center informed crews that they had received several 911 calls reporting that smoke was coming from one of the apartments and that an elderly individual was unable to get out.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke emitting from an apartment located on the second floor of a multi-unit apartment building.
Crews made entry into the building and encountered heavy smoke.
It was determined that a fire had sparked inside a resident's bathroom and was extinguished by a resident when firefighters had made their way inside.
The resident that was allegedly trapped inside was helped out of the building by Orange fire personnel.
Due to the heavy amount of smoke and water damage the apartment sustained, the lone occupant that resided at the apartment will have to look for other means of shelter for the time being until repairs can be made to the apartment.
One resident was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation/non-life threatening injuries after risking his life to extinguish the flames and help the elderly resident.
While Orange Fire officials advise against civilians entering a fire to attempt to extinguish the flames, the Orange Fire Department would like to commend that individual's efforts.
Officials say he potentially saved the lives of others, as well as the apartment, and helped prevent any further damage to the building.
Residents were forced to evacuate the building as crews investigated, but were eventually let back inside.
Officials deemed the fire to be accidental in nature, but haven't released a specific cause yet.
Members of the Orange Police Department also responded and assisted firefighters.
This fire remains under investigation by the Orange Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.