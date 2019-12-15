SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front of a building on Lyman Street Sunday afternoon.
While details surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that the male operator of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital.
The extent of that person's injuries remains unknown at this time.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
