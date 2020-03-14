ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to an area hospital following a rollover in Orange Saturday afternoon.
According to Orange Fire officials, crews responded to Daniel Shays Highway by Rt. 2 near the Sunoco just after 1:00 p.m. where they located a vehicle that had rolled over.
One person was taken to Athol Hospital with minor injuries.
It is unclear if the driver was issued any citations.
Mass State Police and the Orange Police Department also responded to the scene to assist.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.