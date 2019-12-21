One transported following rollover on I-91 in Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State authorities are continuing to investigate a rollover that sent one person to the hospital Friday night.
According to Greenfield Fire officials, firefighters were called to the northbound side of I-91 around 7:00 p.m., where they located a vehicle that had rolled over.
We're told that the lone occupant was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
This crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
