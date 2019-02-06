SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield intersection is reopen following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that emergency crews were called to a two-car crash requiring extrication at Dwight and Waverly Streets around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters needed to use extricate a young girl from the front seat of one of the vehicles. She was taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
Leger noted that the driver and two other children were able to get out their vehicle on their own before crews arrived.
The crash remains under investigation.
