One transported following three-vehicle crash in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Capt. Piemonte, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that crews were called to 1840 Roosevelt Avenue around 5:00 p.m., where they located a crash in front of Central High School that involved three vehicles.
A woman had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
A portion of Roosevelt Avenue was blocked so that crews could investigate, but has since reopened.
It is unclear if any citations were issued.
This crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.
