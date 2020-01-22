One transported following two-vehicle crash in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
According to Pittsfield Police Sgt. Murphy, officers were called to the 1100 block of West Housatonic Street, where they located a vehicle that had been rear ended by another vehicle.
We're told that one person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
It is unclear if any citations were issued to either driver.
One lane was blocked to through traffic for approximately fifteen minutes.
The accident occurred during a heavy travel period, which caused minor delays in the area.
