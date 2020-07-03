BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are currently investigating a shooting incident at the South Shore Plaza.
The mall is currently in lockdown and remains shelter in place as police clear.
Sergeant Paul Sullivan from the Mass. State Police have confirmed with Western Mass News that a female victim was shot and transported to the nearest hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Braintree Police Department reports - during a press conference - that two suspects are now in custody.
Officials also said they believe it was a targeted incident of violence and not an active shooter.
Buses are being sent to the mall to help relocate residents away from the active scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
