BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the South Shore Plaza.
The mall was in lockdown, but officials have since lifted the shelter-in-place order.
Sergeant Paul Sullivan from the Mass. State Police confirmed with Western Mass News a 15-year-old female victim was shot and transported to the nearest hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Braintree Police Department reported - during a press conference - that two suspects are now in custody.
Officials also said they believe it was a targeted incident of violence and not an active shooter. Buses were sent to the mall to help relocate residents away from the active scene.
A mall employee told Western Mass News that people were scared for their lives.
“There were just people running and screaming, and of course I go to like the front of my store to try to figure out what was going on. Then the next thing I know I see cops running in the direction everyone else was running from," said employee Sarah Ricard.
One woman said when she was released, she saw spots of blood on the mall floor. That eyewitness said she was inside the mall for about three hours before she was able to walk out.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
