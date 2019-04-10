SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One week. That's how much time you have to file your state and federal income tax returns in Massachusetts, and the rush is on to get it done.
Many tax preparers will be working overtime in the next seven days to make sure everyone files on time.
"Think the reason for it is," tax attorney Paul Mancinone tells us. "When Trump passed the tax cut and jobs act last year, he gave a jumpstart to the economy by lowering people's federal withholdings, and, by doing that, they get more money in their pay, but, if they usually get a refund, we're seeing smaller refunds this year."
Springfield tax attorney Paul Mancinone believes it's taking people longer to file, because they're a bit confused about the tax law changes.
People who itemize now have fewer expenses to deduct.
There's also a higher standard deduction threshold to cross and there are changes to child-related tax benefits that could impact families.
"Don't panic," continued Mancinone. "There's basically seven days left in Massachusetts, [and] five days in Connecticut, so there's plenty of time. I know 'plenty' is a funny word there, because there isn't a whole lot of time, but try to get your stuff together, but don't ignore it. File an extension if you're not going to make it."
An extension, he says, is just a way to prolong filing.
You still have to file and, if you owe money, that's still due next week.
"Interests and penalties apply, and," stated Mancinone. "That could've been avoided, and many people use that excuse, but Massachusetts doesn't recognize. They come back and hit you with the penalties anyways."
Mancinone says another thing to keep in mind is scammers know that this is the time of year people file their taxes.
"If your credit card was stolen during the course of the year," says Mancinone. "You can contact the IRS and they can give you a special pin number to put on your tax return. They'll know it's really you."
