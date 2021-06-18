One woman dead, after car accident on Route 90
Olivia Hickey, Leon Purvis
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 90 eastbound at the 50.2 mile mark in Chicopee Friday.
According to State Police, Troopers responded at around 1:45 PM Friday. According to Police, a 2005 Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. The vehicle crossed over the median into the westbound lanes of Route 90. Police said the bodies were ejected from the vehicle.
The passenger, a juvenile male was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Hospital. The driver, a 36-year-old female from Palmer succumbed to her injuries.
According to State Police, the crash is under active investigation by Troop B of the State Police, with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Hampden County State Police Detective Unit, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Troopers were assisted on the scene by MassDOT, Chicopee Fire and EMS.
Olivia Hickey
Leon Purvis
