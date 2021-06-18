CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-90 eastbound at the 50.2 mile mark in Chicopee on Friday.
According to police, troopers responded at around 1:45 p.m. Friday. A 2005 Subaru Forester was reportedly traveling eastbound when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. The vehicle crossed over the median into the westbound lanes of the Pike. Investigators found that the bodies were ejected from the vehicle.
The passenger, a juvenile male, was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Medical Center. The driver, a 36-year-old female from Palmer, succumbed to her injuries.
The crash is under active investigation by Troop B of the State Police, with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Hampden County State Police Detective Unit, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Troopers were assisted on the scene by MassDOT, Chicopee Fire and EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.