LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One woman was hurt when a home in Ludlow went up in flames Tuesday evening.
Ludlow Fire told Western Mass News that the structure fire on Moore Street was called in just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman's condition is not immediately available.
Mutual aide has been called in from Wilbraham, Belchertown, Granby, and Westover Air Reserve Base.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.