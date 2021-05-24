BONDSVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died in an early morning house fire in Bondsville.
The State Fire Marshal's office said the adult victim in the fire is believed to be the only one there when the fire broke out just before 6 a.m. this morning.
The house on Maple Street is a two-family home.
Palmer fire investigators said the fire went from the first floor to the second, then the attic. We’re told three people lived in the duplex, along with two cats and one dog. Olivia Barber lives in the house. She said a woman lived next door. She shared her experience this morning.
“I woke up to the smell of the burning house, and I heard a neighbor banging on the door, telling me to get out, and I just grabbed my dog and ran out as quick as I could. The other side of the dual plex, not where I live was already in flames. I could see them inside and outside the house. Smoke was pouring out of both sides,” Barber explained.
She said she called her boyfriend while she was getting her dog. He was at work at the time.
"Just woke up, went to work just like any other day. My girlfriend called me and told me it stunk like burning plastic and had a neighbor come out and tell her to get out of the house cause it was on fire," Kyle Smith said.
The State Fire Marshal's Office said they're looking at an accidental cause of the fire. The identity of the person killed has not been released.
Kyle and Olivia said they will be staying with family Monday night. A GoFundMe is set up for the couple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.