PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Emergency crews were called to a fire in Palmer Monday morning.
One adult is dead who is believed to be the sole resident of the house, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Our newsroom received reports of a fire on Maple Street around 6 a.m. When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene we spotted a home that was heavily damaged and smoke billowing in the air.
According to officials, calls came in at 5:44 a.m. from neighbors reporting someone trapped inside. When crews arrived they noticed heavy fire on the first floor coming up the left side.
Officials say it took about an hour to knock down the flames and that accessibility was tough because of stairs inside of the house. The fire spread from the first floor, to the second floor and eventually to the attic. The fire is believed to have started in the living room.
The fire is under joint investigation by the Palmer Police, Bondsville Fire Department and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. The focus is on an accidental cause.
A GoFundMe has been set up for those impacted by the fire. To donate click here.
