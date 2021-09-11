SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One woman was transported with serious injuries after a shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Vermont Street around 2:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
According to Springfield Police, officers located an adult female gunshot victim. She was transported to Baystate with serious injuries.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.
