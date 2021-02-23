SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marked one year since the state's hands-free cell phone law went into effect.
Despite the pandemic making it an unusual 12 months, Western Mass News looked into how enforcement has played out.
“I get mad honestly because it only takes a second to pull over if you want to text or take that phone call. It still doesn’t matter to certain people. They still want to be on their phones,” Holyoke resident Kala Cortez said.
Cortez said she gets angry when she sees someone driving while using their cell phones which is illegal in Massachusetts without a hands-free device.
Tuesday marked one year since the law went into effect, and Western Mass News wanted to know how many citations have gone out.
Springfield Police said they just issued warnings between February and April 1 of last year, but after that 550 citations were given out $100 fines for first offenses.
Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said it's hard to measure the impact of the law during the pandemic.
“2020 with COVID for much of the year there were less cars on the road. So it’s a little difficult to use last year as an example," Walsh said.
Massachusetts State Police said over the past year they've given almost 1,300 verbal warnings and more than 8,500 written citations for hands-free violations.
Walsh said he expects the numbers to go up.
“Texting and driving, I think you’re going to see a big increase this year just because there will be more cars on the road. It's still probably not a deterrent; if you look around people are still doing it all the time,” Walsh said.
Walsh said that with this law an officer can pull you over if they see a phone in your hand while you’re driving.
