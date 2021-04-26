GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An exclusive story Western Mass News has been following for the past year, a western Mass. man, one of the earlier COVID-19 patients in our area who was rushed to Baystate Medical Center last April.
He spent almost 80 days in a coma, and his doctors didn’t think he would make it out alive. Western Mass News has been bringing updates on his condition.
An emotional day for Richard Daviau After a year of following his journey through Zooms and phone calls, he was finally able to meet in person.
“You have been nothing but nice to my family, and I like to tell everybody you’ve become a family friend without getting to meet you,” Daviau said.
Western Mass News has been following Daviau’s fight against COVID-19 over the past year checking in over Zoom from time to time.
From his nearly 80 days in a coma to being released from the hospital to him taking his first steps to finally meeting Daviau in person on Monday.
“I thank god every day; I’m on my motorcycle, and I look up to the sky and I just say thank you, thank you,” Daviau said.
Being a father, a brother, and friend to many in the community Daviau said he is beyond grateful the doctors at Baystate Medical Center were able to save him.
“I get to see my daughter graduate; I get to bring her to college, I get to do those dad things,” Daviau said.
Last week, he visited the hospital and met with the staff who helped him with the hardest battle of his life. He said it was the closure he needed.
“They looked at me and was like, oh my God, you look amazing. I was able to thank the men and women who kept me alive,” Daviau said.
While now he said most days are good, he still experiences lingering side effects. Just this weekend, he was at an outdoor barbecue when the smoke became too much for his lungs.
“Once I inhaled the smoke, it was just way too much for me I couldn't just couldn’t breathe,” Daviau said.
He still sometimes has flashbacks and nightmares from being in a coma for such a long time.
“I talk to somebody now I’m not ashamed to say it. I need to talk to somebody to help me understand the dreams and understand why I’m having this type of dreams,” Daviau said.
But Daviau said he is turning the page and is only looking for the positives. While he was skeptical to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He wants to make sure he is doing his part to keep the community safe.
“I don't want anyone else to go through what I went through so, if I can do an extra layer of protection then I’ll do that,” Daviau said.
Daviau said after his visit here to Baystate Medical Center, he took a big deep breath and felt like a weight was lifted off his shoulders. A moment he will forever cherish.
