HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - OneHolyoke CDC will hold its 6th Annual Holyoke Community Dinner on Wednesday from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Kelly School.
The meal pick-up event is free and open to all Holyoke Residents, and will feature a contact-free food giveaway.
Those who attend can enjoy the Winter Wonderland outdoor space with ice sculptures, light displays and character inflatables.
The box of food being gifted will feature all the fixings for a Holiday dinner to the first 500 families that walk or drive through.
This is the second year that the community dinner is being held in the Flats as an outdoor event due to COVID-19.
