CHICOPEE, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.

According to Chicopee Police Detective Donna Liszka, police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning in the area of Exchange Street.

One person was stabbed. The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition. 

The Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News it is an ongoing investigation 

