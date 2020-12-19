CHICOPEE, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
According to Chicopee Police Detective Donna Liszka, police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning in the area of Exchange Street.
One person was stabbed. The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News it is an ongoing investigation
