WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Online comments prompted a police investigation at West Springfield High School on Tuesday.
Parents contacted Western Mass News with their concerns about what happened.
Today, we worked on getting answers for parents on how police responded to this situation.
Western Mass News spoke with West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance and he told us that with many in the department having their own kids in the school, they wasted no time investigating.
"It's really not smart to make any even vague threats to a school," LaFrance said.
LaFrance was reacting to news of a student that made comments online. He was unable to elaborate on what was said.
"These were made last night and detectives were assigned to the case. They conducted interviews with students and parents and found that no threat was made toward the school and the elements of a threat to commit a crime weren't met," LaFrance explained.
Parents were notified via robo-call about the investigation, which said, in part: "Yesterday, an unsubstantiated threat was posted to social media by a student at West Springfield High School."
However, at the school Tuesday, it was business as usual.
"We had a couple cruisers in the parking lot, but there were no extra officers assigned to the high school today," LaFrance noted.
The student who made the comments online was a minor.
LaFrance told Western Mass News that he won't face any charges and he wasn't arrested, but that's not always the case. He said this incident should serve as a reminder to everyone of the seriousness of making threats online.
"They can find themselves in a whole lot of trouble. There could be charges or an arrest made. Obviously, we take these threats seriously and if it rises to that level of a threat that we need viable or credible, an arrest will be made. It creates a lot of panic and concern for parents and students," LaFrance noted.
Police encourage anyone that if you see anything online that raises any red flags, you should contact police immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.