(WGGB/WSHM) -- Valentine's Day is Friday and no matter who you are, love is in the air and on everyone's mind.
However, the ways people find love has changed drastically in the last 10 years.
It's been more than five years since some of the most popular dating apps have been created.
"That’s the culture now is meeting online or through text or something like that and having week-long conversations before you even actually go on a date," said Christopher Plasse, who has tried dating apps.
Those chance meet-ups you see in romantic comedies just don't seem to stand a chance anymore.
For the last eight years, dating apps are where young, single people cast their net, searching for perfect match to appear on a screen before their eyes.
"When talking to someone, things are going well and then they ask you if you knew where to get Ritalin or Adderall," Plasse noted.
[Reporter: Has anybody ever said 'Hey want to buy some coke?']
"Oh yeah, I’ve had people offer to sell me, you know, party drugs, stuff like that," Plasse added.
[Reporter: ...and you get the sense that that’s why they’re on there? They’re not on there to find a love connection, they're on there to do business.]
"There are people on those apps with nefarious purposes," Plasse said.
Matt Hart, who also tried dating apps, "I’ve tried and it’s just not for me. That’s what ends up making me delete them."
Hart, who spoke with Western Mass News over video chat, said he's stopped trying to find a soulmate on dating apps, but he said he has found friendship.
"That’s how I kind of consider them successful because like when you live in a smaller town, it’s harder to find people and using them that way is a great way to connect," Hart added.
Western Mass News checked in with the couples center of the Pioneer Valley.
Katherine Waddell and Dr. Donna Gilman see couples every day and they said dating apps come up frequently in counseling.
"Highlighting in dating apps...is the tendency to project who you think this person is, your ideas about who this person is, without ever having met them. I think it’s really heightened in the use of dating apps," said Gilman, a psychologist, with Couples Center of the Pioneer Valley.
Another dating app issue they see is not the struggle to find one true love, but the tendency for people to use them to find true love number two, three, and four.
"There’s a lot of 'I found out my partner was on dating apps in the course of the relationship...even if that’s just window shopping or they’re taking it to the next level," Gilman added.
However, even for all the negatives, not every person who logs on to a dating app is doomed to swipe left
"My husband and I, we met because of a dating app," said Waddell, a licensed marriage and family therapish..
Waddell, who hears the woes of dating apps everyday, found her forever match that very same way.
Finding herself single, Waddell connected with someone who had caught her eye in the community years before.
"He reached out to me on a dating app and I recognized his face and I thought 'Oh I remember that guy, He seemed really nice. I’ll definitely go out on a date with him' and here we are seven-and-a-half years later," Waddell said.
As someone who remembers the time before dating apps, Waddell believes they’re still better than the old fashioned way.
"Back in the day, it’s like what did people do. Tthey had to, like, go to the bar," Waddell noted.
The people who say cupid's arrow missed them by a mile haven't written off dating apps completely. They said finding a new friend or a new experience is worth it.
"We’re so used to the social media generation, so it kind of just is like a perfect connection between those two," Hart said.
Plasse added, "I’ve gotten to visit a lot of fancy restaurants I wouldn’t of gone to by myself or otherwise."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.