(WGGB/WSHM) -- Schools are closed, parents and caregivers may be working from home, and kids are wondering what can they with all this time.

A number of organizations and entities are providing free, online, and educational resources to help kids and families at home during this coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some resources you can try at home

(click on the links to access):

123Homeschool4Me - Free, printable worksheets

Abdo Digital Bookshelf - Digital books

American Archive of Public Broadcasting - Historic programs of publicly-funded radio and television across America

Bamboo Learning - Free Alexa voice-command skills covering various academic subjects

Beyond the Chalkboard - Free educational activity ideas

ChemMatters Online - Educational articles on chemistry

Cincinnati Zoo - Home Safaris Live on Facebook (weekdays at 3 p.m.)

Clearwater Marine Aquarium - Live webcams

Discovery Education - Virtual field trips

Ellis Island - Virtual, interactive tour

Georgia Aquarium - Live webcams

Houston Zoo - Live webcams

Ivy League - 500 free online courses from Ivy League colleges

Kansas City Zoo - Live animal webcams

Kennedy Center - Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems: video and activity sheet

Metropolitan Opera - Live performances online

National Air and Space Museum - Online exhibits

Olive Book - Online SAT and ACT prep tests

Saved You A Spot - 20 screen-free things to do inside with the kids

Scholastic - Day-by-day projects for kids

StoryLine Online - Actors and the world's best storytellers read books aloud to kids, and each video includes an activity guide with lessons for K-5 students to do at home

Zoo Atlanta - Live panda cam

