LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been three days since gas explosions rocked three eastern Massachusetts towns.
While police, fire, and EMS departments were busy responding to burning homes, one officer with the Lawrence Police Department learned his own home was on fire.
Officer Ivan Soto has been with the Lawrence Police Department for less than a year.
On Thursday, Officer Soto followed the oath he took to protect and serve his community, even when his own home was going up in flames.
The husband and father of two was making sure his community was safe thursday when his daughter called him saying their house was on fire.
After making sure his family was ok, Officer Soto went right back to helping his neighbors.
"We didn't know how many more houses were gonna blow up. You know, I knew my family was okay so as long as they were okay, I wanted to make sure everyone else's family was okay," said Officer Soto.
Olivia Tuccolo told Western Mass News when she heard that the soto’s lost everything, she knew she had to do something to help.
"I felt as though the most as I could to do help them was set up a GoFundMe page and get it out there," said Tuccolo.
From there, the donations started pouring in.
"At first I set it as $10,000 cause I wasn’t sure how it was going to go. Then within 24 hours we doubled that. So then I got an email from GoFundMe saying that maybe you should raise up your goal so people can continue donating, so I raised it to $40,000, and when I last checked it was $62,000 raised," Tuccolo added.
Officer Soto was one of the first responders who tried to save 18-year-old Leonel Rondon, after a chimney fell on top of the car he car sitting in.
While his family appreciates the outpouring of support, he hopes leonel’s family receives help
too.
“I just wanna make sure that Leo's family is taken care of too and people can donate," Officer Soto added.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Leonel Rondon’s family with funeral costs. If you would like to make a donation, please visit the link here.
In order to make a donation to the Soto family, please click the link here.
