SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is a bright spot in this pandemic. It appears with more time at home, people of all ages are embracing reading.
Book sales on-line are through the roof right now and on-line traffic at local libraries has never been higher.
Book clubs are still finding ways to get together.
Many people are looking to escape the worries of the pandemic, even if just for a little while, through a book.
“I think these are such difficult times that people are turning to activities to provide them comfort, and escape, hope even, so for us, books are a natural way to make that happen,” said Jean Canosa Albano, assistant director of the Springfield City Library.
Albano told Western Mass News that even though the brick and mortar library is closed during this pandemic, their on-line traffic is through the roof.
“At the Springfield City Library, we are seeing a big demand for E-books and other types of digital media that people can access from home through their tablets or phones or desktop computers,” Albano added.
She said as soon as the library closed, they shifted gears.
“When this happened, we have amazing staff, who saw that right away, we should sift some of the funds that we would have used to buy print books into digital books,” Albano explained.
Libraries across western Massachusetts, Albano said, are also busy.
Studies show online book and E-book orders from sellers like Barnes and Noble and Amazon are up.
Bookshop.org - which supports local, independent bookstores – said sales are up 400 percent since January,
What’s the cost at the Springfield City Library?
“Ah, I buried the lead. This is so important. This is a free service by the library supported by our city budget,” Albano noted.
They are open during regular business hours to field phone calls and have help online.
“We can help walk you through any problems you may have downloading an app or even getting suggestions on what book to read next,” Albano noted.
Books are providing a little escape during such challenging times.
Usually, you have to have a library card to get access the Springfield City Library services but right now, they have waived that. All you have to do is sign up on-line.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
