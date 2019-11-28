SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While most of us spent Thanksgiving with our family and friends, community centers also opened their doors.
Dozens came out for the annual Open Pantry Thanksgiving dinner at the High School of Commerce in Springfield.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno helped serve up plates full of turkey, stuffing, green beans, and the rest of the Thanksgiving fixings.
"Here, it is good to be with the people. I love being with the people, being able to wish them Happy Thanksgiving and be able to volunteer. They have a great meal. Some are here who may be down on their luck, but they're here for the comraderie and to socialize and there's nothing wrong with that," Sarno explained.
Open Pantry has been putting on the annual holiday dinner for years and said it wouldn't be possible without their countless volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.