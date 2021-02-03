SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of the Hampden County Estate Planning Council presented a check for $1,400 to the Open Pantry of Springfield.
The council consists of more than 100 financial professionals that help manage estates in the greater Springfield area.
The group hosted a virtual beer and wine tasting fundraiser in December.
Terry Maxey with Open Pantry said this money will go a long way.
"We are truly excited about their fundraising efforts to support the community that we serve. This check will definitely help us provide over 200-plus meals to our community," said Maxey.
The Open Pantry helps provide nutritious food to those in need in the community.
